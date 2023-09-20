Motorcyclist seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Scarborough

Toronto police say a 35-year-old man riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle has serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Tuesday.
Police said the collision happened on Kingston and Brimley roads at around 11 p.m.
Investigators said a motorcyclist was travelling eastbound on Kingston Road turning to go northbound on Brimley Road when he was struck by a blue Subaru driven by a 41-year-old woman travelling westbound on Kingston Road.
The motorcyclist was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, police said.
The intersection was closed for the investigation but has since reopened.
Trending Now
More on Toronto
- Crash in Mississauga sends motorcyclist to hospital with serious injuries
- Suspects wanted after 2 men stabbed in downtown Toronto
- Peter Nygard sex assault case to appear in Toronto court with reduced charges
- Former Ontario MPP Randy Hillier back in court seeking location change for ‘Freedom Convoy’ jury trial
Comments