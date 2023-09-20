Motorcyclist seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Scarborough

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a 35-year-old man riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle has serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Tuesday.

Police said the collision happened on Kingston and Brimley roads at around 11 p.m.

Investigators said a motorcyclist was travelling eastbound on Kingston Road turning to go northbound on Brimley Road when he was struck by a blue Subaru driven by a 41-year-old woman travelling westbound on Kingston Road.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, police said.

The intersection was closed for the investigation but has since reopened.

COLLISION: UPDATE

Kingston Rd + Brimley Rd

– Police are on scene investigating

– Motorcyclist has been transported to hospital via emergency run

– The intersection is closed for investigation

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 20, 2023