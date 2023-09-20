Truck hits overpass on Highway 1 in North Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

Another overpass has been struck by an overheight truck in Metro Vancouver, forcing the partial closure of a major highway.

According to Drive BC, the Main Street overpass over Highway 1 near the Ironworkers Bridge was hit by an eastbound flatbed truck on Tuesday night.

Hundreds of drivers were caught behind the collision, stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic with no timeline for the re-opening of the key route.

In the meantime, eastbound Highway 1 is closed and traffic is being rerouted onto the mountain highway exit.

Drive BC is telling road users to take the Lion’s Gate Bridge instead.

Structural engineers are on the scene assessing damage to the overpass.

Up until August 15th, the Ministry of Transportation’s “Bridge Strikes Data” page shows eight overpasses have been hit this year.

Global News has reached out to the Ministry of Transportation for more information on Tuesday night’s incident.