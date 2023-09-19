Vehicle rollover closes parts of highway west of Calgary

See more sharing options

A vehicle rollover closed a highway west of Calgary on Tuesday evening.

According to an RCMP release, a semi-tractor-trailer hauling lumber rolled south of 22x on Highway 22 near Priddis, a hamlet around 10 kilometres west of Calgary. The rollover happened at around 8 p.m.

The truck spilled its load of lumber onto the highway, obstructing traffic in both lanes.

While no injuries were reported, no traffic can pass through before the lumber is cleared, RCMP said.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.