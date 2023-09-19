Menu

Vehicle rollover closes parts of highway west of Calgary

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted September 19, 2023 10:54 pm
An RCMP patch is seen on the shoulder of an assistant commissioner, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. View image in full screen
An RCMP patch is seen on the shoulder of an assistant commissioner, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press
A vehicle rollover closed a highway west of Calgary on Tuesday evening.

According to an RCMP release, a semi-tractor-trailer hauling lumber rolled south of 22x on Highway 22 near Priddis, a hamlet around 10 kilometres west of Calgary. The rollover happened at around 8 p.m.

The truck spilled its load of lumber onto the highway, obstructing traffic in both lanes.

While no injuries were reported, no traffic can pass through before the lumber is cleared, RCMP said.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

 

