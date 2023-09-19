1 dead in northeast Calgary workplace incident involving marble slabs

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead following a Tuesday afternoon incident outside a business in a northeast Calgary commercial area.

EMS officials confirm a paramedic crew responded to the area of Hopewell Place and 27th Avenue Northeast, in the Horizon Industrial Park, at around 1:30 p.m.

An injured person, age and gender not released, was pronounced dead on scene. No other injuries have been reported.

Carol Henke, public information officer with the Calgary Fire Department, confirms the technical rescue team was called to the scene.

“Some marble was being transported, some large marble slabs, and a tragic accident happened,” explained Henke.

“We always try to get to the scene as quickly and safely as possible because we know that seconds can make a difference. Sometimes the outcome, despite everyone’s best efforts on scene, is not what you hope for.”

Occupational Health and Safety officials have been notified of the death and an investigation is underway.