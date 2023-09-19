Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

1 dead in northeast Calgary workplace incident involving marble slabs

By Ryan White Global News
Posted September 19, 2023 7:05 pm
One person is dead following a Tuesday afternoon incident outside a business in northeast Calgary. View image in full screen
One person is dead following a Tuesday afternoon incident outside a business in northeast Calgary. Global News
One person is dead following a Tuesday afternoon incident outside a business in a northeast Calgary commercial area.

EMS officials confirm a paramedic crew responded to the area of Hopewell Place and 27th Avenue Northeast, in the Horizon Industrial Park, at around 1:30 p.m.

An injured person, age and gender not released, was pronounced dead on scene. No other injuries have been reported.

Carol Henke, public information officer with the Calgary Fire Department, confirms the technical rescue team was called to the scene.

“Some marble was being transported, some large marble slabs, and a tragic accident happened,” explained Henke.

“We always try to get to the scene as quickly and safely as possible because we know that seconds can make a difference.  Sometimes the outcome, despite everyone’s best efforts on scene, is not what you hope for.”

Story continues below advertisement

Occupational Health and Safety officials have been notified of the death and an investigation is underway.

