Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Alberta aurora watchers treated to stunning Northern Lights display

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted September 19, 2023 2:57 pm
Click to play video: 'Aurora borealis lights up Alberta sky'
Aurora borealis lights up Alberta sky
The northern lights put on quite a show Thursday night. The vivid aurora borealis stretched across the Alberta sky and experts say there were a few factors contributing to the intense colours. Nicole Stillger explains. – Mar 24, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Parts of northcentral Alberta were awash in purple, pink, teal and green hues Monday night, in a gorgeous display of aurora borealis.

The University of Alberta’s AuroraWatch group plotted the geomagnetic activity in the Edmonton region very high between 9 p.m. and midnight MST.

The group said there was a higher than 70 per cent probability of auroral displays at that time.

University of Alberta's Aurora Watch plots geomagnetic activity for the Edmonton region on Sept. 18, 2023.
University of Alberta’s Aurora Watch plots geomagnetic activity for the Edmonton region on Sept. 18, 2023. Courtesy: Aurora Watch

Watchers were not disappointed.

Story continues below advertisement

Northern Lights were reported near Fort Saskatchewan, Drayton Valley, St. Albert and Sturgeon County.

Northern Lights in Alberta. View image in full screen
Aurora Borealis seen in Sturgeon County, Alta., on Monday, Sept. 19, 2023. Courtesy: Rhonda Mayers

AuroraWatch provides real-time monitoring of geomagnetic activity in the Edmonton area and offers a free email alert service when auroral displays are likely.

The group also offers tips on how best to watch aurora borealis:

  • look north after dark
  • just around or before midnight is prime
  • get out of the city to escape light pollution
Northern Lights in Alberta. View image in full screen
Aurora Borealis seen in Spirit River, Alta., on Monday, Sept. 19, 2023. Courtesy: Tonya Davison

The lights are created by charged particles that emanate from the sun, move through space and hit the Earth’s atmosphere.

Story continues below advertisement

Global News meteorologist Ross Hull said a coronal hole developed in the sun. It’s a cooler, less dense region that can allow solar winds to escape more easily towards earth.

“As they move towards earth, the solar winds interact with our geomagnetic field (which protects our planet from such events) and these geomagnetic events have different intensity levels,” Hull said.

The lights move because the charged particles buckle Earth’s magnetic shield.

Click to play video: 'Spectacular aurora unfolds in the sky over Alberta'
Spectacular aurora unfolds in the sky over Alberta
Northern Lights in Alberta. View image in full screen
Aurora Borealis seen in Spruce Grove, Alta., on Monday night. Courtesy: Victoria Lang
Northern Lights in Alberta. View image in full screen
Aurora Borealis seen in Sturgeon County, Alta., on Monday night. Courtesy: Rhonda Klaszus
Northern Lights in Alberta. View image in full screen
Aurora Borealis seen in St. Albert, Alta., on Monday night. Courtesy: Myranda Clapp
Northern Lights in Alberta. View image in full screen
Aurora Borealis seen east of Edmonton, Alta., on Monday night. Courtesy: Miles Maldaner
Northern Lights in Alberta. View image in full screen
Aurora Borealis seen east of Edmonton, Alta., on Monday night. Courtesy: Miles Maldaner
Northern Lights in Alberta. View image in full screen
Aurora Borealis seen in Hiller Reservoir, Alta., on Monday night. Courtesy: Matt Melnyk
Northern Lights in Alberta.
Aurora Borealis seen in Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., on Monday night. Courtesy: Janice Malowany
Northern Lights in Alberta. View image in full screen
Aurora Borealis seen in Marlboro, Alta., on Monday night. Courtesy: Madison Rhodes
Northern Lights in Alberta. View image in full screen
Aurora Borealis seen in Hiller Reservoir, Alta., on Monday night. Courtesy: Matt Melnyk
Northern Lights in Alberta. View image in full screen
Aurora Borealis seen in Grande Cache, Alta., on Monday night. Courtesy: Haleigh Mines
Northern Lights in Alberta. View image in full screen
Aurora Borealis seen in Lone Pine, Alta., on Monday night. Courtesy: Brogan Bridgeman
Northern Lights in Alberta. View image in full screen
Aurora Borealis seen in St. Albert, Alta., on Monday night. Courtesy: Angela Paik

— with files from Karen Bartko, Global News

Advertisement
Related News
Alberta weatherAlberta EnvironmentSt. AlbertNorthern LightsAurora Borealisnorthern lights AlbertaAurora Watchnorthern lights edmonton
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices