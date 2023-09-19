Alberta aurora watchers treated to stunning Northern Lights display

See more sharing options

Parts of northcentral Alberta were awash in purple, pink, teal and green hues Monday night, in a gorgeous display of aurora borealis.

The University of Alberta’s AuroraWatch group plotted the geomagnetic activity in the Edmonton region very high between 9 p.m. and midnight MST.

The group said there was a higher than 70 per cent probability of auroral displays at that time.

University of Alberta’s Aurora Watch plots geomagnetic activity for the Edmonton region on Sept. 18, 2023. Courtesy: Aurora Watch

Watchers were not disappointed.

Northern Lights were reported near Fort Saskatchewan, Drayton Valley, St. Albert and Sturgeon County.

View image in full screen Aurora Borealis seen in Sturgeon County, Alta., on Monday, Sept. 19, 2023. Courtesy: Rhonda Mayers

AuroraWatch provides real-time monitoring of geomagnetic activity in the Edmonton area and offers a free email alert service when auroral displays are likely.

The group also offers tips on how best to watch aurora borealis:

look north after dark

just around or before midnight is prime

get out of the city to escape light pollution

View image in full screen Aurora Borealis seen in Spirit River, Alta., on Monday, Sept. 19, 2023. Courtesy: Tonya Davison

The lights are created by charged particles that emanate from the sun, move through space and hit the Earth’s atmosphere.

Global News meteorologist Ross Hull said a coronal hole developed in the sun. It’s a cooler, less dense region that can allow solar winds to escape more easily towards earth.

“As they move towards earth, the solar winds interact with our geomagnetic field (which protects our planet from such events) and these geomagnetic events have different intensity levels,” Hull said.

The lights move because the charged particles buckle Earth’s magnetic shield.

View image in full screen Aurora Borealis seen in Spruce Grove, Alta., on Monday night. Courtesy: Victoria Lang

View image in full screen Aurora Borealis seen in Sturgeon County, Alta., on Monday night. Courtesy: Rhonda Klaszus

View image in full screen Aurora Borealis seen in St. Albert, Alta., on Monday night. Courtesy: Myranda Clapp

View image in full screen Aurora Borealis seen east of Edmonton, Alta., on Monday night. Courtesy: Miles Maldaner

View image in full screen Aurora Borealis seen east of Edmonton, Alta., on Monday night. Courtesy: Miles Maldaner

View image in full screen Aurora Borealis seen in Hiller Reservoir, Alta., on Monday night. Courtesy: Matt Melnyk

Aurora Borealis seen in Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., on Monday night. Courtesy: Janice Malowany

View image in full screen Aurora Borealis seen in Marlboro, Alta., on Monday night. Courtesy: Madison Rhodes

View image in full screen Aurora Borealis seen in Hiller Reservoir, Alta., on Monday night. Courtesy: Matt Melnyk

View image in full screen Aurora Borealis seen in Grande Cache, Alta., on Monday night. Courtesy: Haleigh Mines

View image in full screen Aurora Borealis seen in Lone Pine, Alta., on Monday night. Courtesy: Brogan Bridgeman

View image in full screen Aurora Borealis seen in St. Albert, Alta., on Monday night. Courtesy: Angela Paik

— with files from Karen Bartko, Global News