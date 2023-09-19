Menu

Share

Crime

Chelsea Whitby found not guilty in son’s murder trial

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted September 19, 2023 1:05 pm
Cheslea Whitby has been on trial for second-degree murder at the Court of King’s Bench in Regina. View image in full screen
Cheslea Whitby has been on trial for second-degree murder at the Court of King’s Bench in Regina. Derek Putz / Global News
Chelsea Whitby has been found not guilty in the murder of her son Emerson, after a lengthy court case in Regina.

Whitby was originally charged with second-degree murder in the death of her son, who died from blunt force head trauma on June 10, 2020.

Whitby allegedly discovered Emerson “lifeless” in his crib that morning, and called 911, but the child died after being rushed to hospital.

The case has primarily focused on injuries Emerson sustained while in his mother’s care from mid-April to late May of 2020.

The judge stated that the prosecution failed to prove her guilt beyond reasonable doubt.

She explained that Whitby was questioned by two experienced officers for 7 hours, and throughout the interview she maintained her innocence. She stated that Chelsea was not skilled enough to outsmart the officers who grilled her repeatedly and in different creative ways.

The judge also based her decision on the fact that officers had intercepted several conversations between Chelsea and her boyfriend and mother. The officers had wire taped her house without the Whitby’s knowledge.

The judge said at no point did Whitby admit to hurting her son.

After the judgement Chelsea started crying profusely, as family members surrounded her and comforted her.

More details to come…

CrimeRCMPSaskatchewan NewsPoliceRegina PoliceWhitbyRCMP newsking's benchCheslea Whitby
