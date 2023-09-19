Father charged after child found abandoned at motel in Cobourg, Ont.: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man from Quinte West, Ont., is facing a child abandonment charge following an incident at a motel in Cobourg, Ont., in August.

According to Cobourg police, in August officers were called to a motel in the town after a child was left unattended in a room.

Police say officers found a “young child” in a motel room with no parent or guardian on-site.

The child was taken to Northumberland Hills Hospital to be evaluated and was later placed in the care of Highland Shores Children’s Aid.

A warrant was issued for the child’s father. On Monday, officers found the father and arrested him.

A 31-year-old man from Quinte West was charged with abandoning a child.

He was released on an undertaking with conditions and has a future court date in Cobourg in October, police said Tuesday.