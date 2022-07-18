Menu

Crime

Peterborough woman charged with child abandonment after toddlers found playing in street: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 18, 2022 2:47 pm
Peterborough Police Service View image in full screen
Peterborough police say two toddlers were found playing on a street without adult supervision. . Global News Peterborough file

A Peterborough, Ont., woman is facing child abandonment charges after an incident Sunday afternoon.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 12:15 p.m., officers were called by concerned residents about two toddlers playing on a street without adult supervision.

Read more: Guelph man charged with child abandonment after leaving toddler at home alone, police say

Police say officers were able to locate a parent.

The Kawartha-Haliburton Children’s Aid Society was also called to assist in the incident. Police say due to “imminent safety concerns,” the children were removed from the home and taken to a safe place.

Trending Stories

A 37-year-old Peterborough woman was arrested and charged with two counts of abandoning a child.

The accused was released on an appearance notice and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Aug. 10.

Click to play video: 'Newborn girl found inside Edmonton apartment building leaves many unanswered questions' Newborn girl found inside Edmonton apartment building leaves many unanswered questions
