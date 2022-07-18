Peterborough woman charged with child abandonment after toddlers found playing in street: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough, Ont., woman is facing child abandonment charges after an incident Sunday afternoon.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 12:15 p.m., officers were called by concerned residents about two toddlers playing on a street without adult supervision.

Police say officers were able to locate a parent.

The Kawartha-Haliburton Children’s Aid Society was also called to assist in the incident. Police say due to “imminent safety concerns,” the children were removed from the home and taken to a safe place.

A 37-year-old Peterborough woman was arrested and charged with two counts of abandoning a child.

The accused was released on an appearance notice and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Aug. 10.

