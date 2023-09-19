Menu

Crime

Indecent act committed at downtown Guelph library

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted September 19, 2023 11:36 am
Police say a man acted belligerent and screamed at downtown library staff on Monday before he pulled down his pants and showed his behind to everyone, including several children. View image in full screen
Police say a man acted belligerent and screamed at downtown library staff on Monday before he pulled down his pants and showed his behind to everyone, including several children. Matt Carty / Global News
Police said they were called to a downtown library around 10 a.m. on Monday following reports of a disturbance.

They said one man was acting belligerent and screaming at staff.

He left the library a short time later, yet investigators said he still acted belligerent and yelled at staff after speaking to him.

As the man walked away, he pulled down his pants and reportedly exposed his behind to everyone, including several children.

A 31-year-old has been charged and will make an appearance in a courtroom in Guelph on Oct 24.

Guelph NewsGuelph PoliceGuelph crimeIndecent Actdowntown guelphlewd actGuelph downtown library
