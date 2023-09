Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are looking for a 12-year-old girl who has not been seen in nearly a week.

Honey Shingoose was last seen in the North End area of Winnipeg on Sept. 13.

Shingoose is described as five feet seven inches with a thin build, long brown hair, and brown eyes. No current clothing description is available.

Anyone with information can call the Winnipeg police’s missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.