Park ranger assaulted at Vancouver’s Oppenheimer Park: Police

Vancouver police arrested a woman Monday on allegations she assaulted a park ranger in a Downtown Eastside park.

In an email, police said the incident happened around 10:45 a.m. Monday at Oppenheimer Park at Powell Street and Dunlevy Avenue.

Police allege the ranger was hit over the head with an object. The ranger received medical treatment, but their condition was not immediately clear.

Officers who were patrolling in the park responded, and arrested a 39-year-old suspect, police said.