Crime

Park ranger assaulted at Vancouver’s Oppenheimer Park: Police

By Simon Little Global News
Posted September 18, 2023 10:18 pm
Vancouver's Oppenheimer Park seen in 2020 shortly after a homeless encampment was removed from the grounds. View image in full screen
Vancouver's Oppenheimer Park seen in 2020 shortly after a homeless encampment was removed from the grounds. Sergio Magro / Global News
Vancouver police arrested a woman Monday on allegations she assaulted a park ranger in a Downtown Eastside park.

In an email, police said the incident happened around 10:45 a.m. Monday at Oppenheimer Park at Powell Street and Dunlevy Avenue.

Police allege the ranger was hit over the head with an object. The ranger received medical treatment, but their condition was not immediately clear.

Officers who were patrolling in the park responded, and arrested a 39-year-old suspect, police said.

