Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Kingston police charge individual with numerous weapons-related offences

By Fawwaz Muhammad-Yusuf Global News
Posted September 18, 2023 8:30 pm
Firearms Kingston police seized from a 26 year old local.
Firearms Kingston police seized from a 26 year old local. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Kingston, Ont., police have announced the arrest of a 26-year-old local individual who is facing multiple firearms-related charges.

Police say while responding to a service call on Saturday, Sept. 16, a vehicle fled the scene and began driving dangerously around the the MacDonnell area of Kingston. They were eventually able to pull the vehicle over and arrested the driver for dangerous driving.

A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed a loaded 9mm handgun with a swastika carved into the receiver, a loaded sawed-off shotgun and two other firearms.

Police also discovered various government identifications and a credit card, none of which belonged to the driver.

The individual has been charged with the following:

  • Dangerous operation of a conveyance
  • Two counts of possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace
  • Two counts of transporting a firearm carelessly
  • Transporting ammunition carelessly
  • Possession of a prohibited firearm without holding a licence and registration certificate
  • Contravening a regulation for the transportation of prohibited firearms
  • Contravening a regulation for the possession of restricted weapons
  • Contravening a condition of a licence by transporting prohibited weapons
  • Unauthorized possession of credit card data
  • Possession of an identity document of another
Trending Now

They’ve since been transported to police headquarters where they are being held to attend a bail hearing.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Another Rideau Street fire, this time it may be arson, Kingston police say'
Another Rideau Street fire, this time it may be arson, Kingston police say
CrimeOntarioPoliceKingstonArrestFirearmsDangerous Driving
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices