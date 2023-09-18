Kingston police charge individual with numerous weapons-related offences

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston, Ont., police have announced the arrest of a 26-year-old local individual who is facing multiple firearms-related charges.

Police say while responding to a service call on Saturday, Sept. 16, a vehicle fled the scene and began driving dangerously around the the MacDonnell area of Kingston. They were eventually able to pull the vehicle over and arrested the driver for dangerous driving.

A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed a loaded 9mm handgun with a swastika carved into the receiver, a loaded sawed-off shotgun and two other firearms.

Police also discovered various government identifications and a credit card, none of which belonged to the driver.

The individual has been charged with the following:

Dangerous operation of a conveyance

Two counts of possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace

Two counts of transporting a firearm carelessly

Transporting ammunition carelessly

Possession of a prohibited firearm without holding a licence and registration certificate

Contravening a regulation for the transportation of prohibited firearms

Contravening a regulation for the possession of restricted weapons

Contravening a condition of a licence by transporting prohibited weapons

Unauthorized possession of credit card data

Possession of an identity document of another

They’ve since been transported to police headquarters where they are being held to attend a bail hearing.

