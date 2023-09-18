September 23 – McGuire Financial

Out there on the horizon is your future lifestyle called RETIREMENT. How do you get there exactly in today’s economy? What does that look like?
Join Glen Zacher of McGuire Financial on Talk To The Experts, this Saturday at NOON on 630 CHED.
For years, Glen has been providing clients with the ultimate financial strategy to safely secure their money with “The Bankers Secret”.
Trending Now
Find out how YOU can stay ahead of inflation and protect your capital this Saturday on Talk To The Experts.
More on Canada
- Intelligence suggests agents of India behind killing of B.C. Sikh leader: Trudeau
- Grocery heads agree to ‘support’ Ottawa’s efforts to ‘stabilize food prices’
- People wave-watching during Lee ‘disheartening,’ Halifax councillor says
- ‘Freedom Convoy’ protesters wouldn’t leave as police moved in, court hears
Comments