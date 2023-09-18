Teenage homicide victim found near lake south of Fort McMurray

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP homicide investigators are investigating the death of a teenager found dead on the shore of a lake near Fort McMurray in northeastern Alberta.

RCMP from Fort McMurray and the major crimes unit, along with firefighters and EMS, were called to Gregoire Lake, north of Highway 881, around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14.

Officials arrived to find a the body of a teenager boy along the lake. The body was brought to the medical examiner’s office in Edmonton, which deemed the death as a homicide.

The victim has been identified at 17-year-old Keelin Kortzman from Fort McMurray 468 First Nation (Gregoire Lake Reserve). Police did not share any more details about how the boy died.

Gregoire Lake is about 30 kilometres south of Fort McMurray.

RCMP are asking to speak to and/or request vehicle dashcam footage from anyone who travelled on Highway 881 through Fort McMurray 468 First Nation (Gregoire Lake Reserve) and Anzac on Thursday Sept. 14, 2023, between 6 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wood Buffalo RCMP at 780-788-4040. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave a tip online.