Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Illegal Boundary Bay crab fishing nets 4 men $287,000 in fines

By Simon Little & Aaron McArthur Global News
Posted September 18, 2023 5:25 pm
Seized traps from stock or video from a crab trap sweep. View image in full screen
Seized traps from stock or video from a crab trap sweep. DFO
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canadian fisheries officials announced Monday they had issued more than a quarter-million dollars in fines related to illegal crab fishing.

The penalties came after Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) investigations into the commercial crab fleet operating in Boundary Bay, and several convictions in provincial court.

One of the offenders, Han Van lam who is the master of the vessel John Lam, was given a fishing ban for the first 14 days of the 2024 and 2025 commercial season openings. It is the first time the courts have imposed this prohibition, according to the DFO.

Click to play video: 'Significant rise in illegal shellfish harvesting in Boundary Bay'
Significant rise in illegal shellfish harvesting in Boundary Bay

Lam pleaded guilty in August to illegally fishing in U.S. waters off Boundary Bay in 2019 and 2020, a violation of the Fisheries Act. The DFO says he was also fined $50,000 and forfeited 96 traps.

Story continues below advertisement

The biggest fine — $160,000 — was handed to Hoan Trung Do, master of the Bounty Hunter, who in June also pleaded guilty to fishing in U.S. waters and to setting more traps than were allowed under his licence in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

Michael Hau, master of the Muoi H, was fined $20,000 and forfeited more than $19,000 in value from his catch for not scanning traps in 2018, 2019 and 2020, while Viet Dam, master of the Pacific Falcon, was fined $38,000 and forfeited 83 traps for fishing in U.S. waters and using more traps than permitted, the DFO added.

Trending Now

In total, the DFO said the fines and penalties against the four men amounted to $287,000.

The agency urges anyone aware of Fisheries Act violations to call its toll-free reporting line at 1800-465-4336.

Click to play video: 'Pink salmon run leads to illegal fishing'
Pink salmon run leads to illegal fishing
DFOFisheries and Oceans CanadaIllegal FIshingBoundary BayCrabfishing bancrab fishingCrab Trapsfishing finesboundary bay crabboundary bay crab fishingillegal crab fishingillegal fishing fines
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices