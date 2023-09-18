Menu

Headline link
Entertainment

Southern Interior cycling cops complete 10-day fundraising event for kids

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted September 18, 2023 4:12 pm
Cops for Kids riders came home from an exhausting 10 day journey on Sunday.
Cops for Kids riders came home from an exhausting 10 day journey on Sunday. Courtesy: Vernon RCMP
Pedal power is going to fill the coffers of a charity that puts kids front and centre.

RCMP, BC Sheriff Service, and BC Corrections members from the Southern Interior made their way home Sunday after a 10-day fundraising ride that took them around the southeastern part of the province.

The team, which was fundraising for children in need, left Kelowna Sept. 8 and cycled through the South Okanagan, Kootenays and Thompson back to Vernon, over 10 days of hot weather, rockslides and, in turn, steep climbs.

It’s not an easy feat to cycle these long distances day after day with the sun beating down on us, but we kept hydrated and got shade where we could, retired Staff Sgt. Major Julio Krenz said in a press release.

Some of our riders got some bumps and bruises; most of the riders have aches and pains, but they’re still smiling, and they’ll head back to their duties tomorrow after a well-deserved rest in their own beds tonight.

The team visited 26 different communities over the 10 days and RCMP said they were greeted with fantastic community support along the way.

At the halfway point of the ride, Cranbrook hosted a very successful Jail and Bail event that Cops for Kids support crew were able to participate with to help raise funds needed for the children.

“It is that great community support and meeting with children we have helped along the way that keeps us coming back,” Cpl.  Tania Finn with Cops for Kids said.

“We have many return riders that are very passionate about this cause and, when we ride into town to cheers and smiles, it makes it all worthwhile.”

While the signature event is over for this year, the organization is accepting donations throughout the year to support the ongoing requests from families.

Visit www.copsforkids.org to donate or to learn more about the charitable foundation.

OkanaganFundraiservernon rcmpThompsonKootenaysCops For KidsSouth POkanagan
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

