Health

Class-action lawsuit application for COVID-19 response in care homes begins in Quebec

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 18, 2023 1:09 pm
WATCH: Long-term care home residents were kept in a blind spot in the early days of the pandemic in March 2020, according to a long-awaited coroner's report. Coroner Géhane Kamel's inquest looked at 53 deaths in long-term care during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, including 47 at the Herron, a private Montreal-area care home. Global’s Phil Carpenter reports – May 16, 2022
A Quebec Superior Court judge is being asked to authorize a class-action lawsuit on behalf of all residents of public long-term care homes that experienced COVID-19 outbreaks during the pandemic’s first two waves.

Montreal lawyer Patrick Martin-Menard said Monday in court that Quebec’s early response to COVID-19 in long-term care homes was marked by improvisation and that a pre-existing pandemic plan was ignored until it was too late.

The lawsuit would also include family members of residents who died between March 2020 and March 2021.

Martin-Menard says that outbreaks at care homes would have been prevented had the existing plan been put into action.

He says long-term care centres were ill-prepared to receive patients from hospitals, and couldn’t properly care for residents after the government banned visits from family caregivers.

Lawyers for the Quebec government are scheduled to argue against the lawsuit later this week.

