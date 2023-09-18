Class-action lawsuit application for COVID-19 response in care homes begins in Quebec

Send this page to someone via email

A Quebec Superior Court judge is being asked to authorize a class-action lawsuit on behalf of all residents of public long-term care homes that experienced COVID-19 outbreaks during the pandemic’s first two waves.

Montreal lawyer Patrick Martin-Menard said Monday in court that Quebec’s early response to COVID-19 in long-term care homes was marked by improvisation and that a pre-existing pandemic plan was ignored until it was too late.

The lawsuit would also include family members of residents who died between March 2020 and March 2021.

Martin-Menard says that outbreaks at care homes would have been prevented had the existing plan been put into action.

He says long-term care centres were ill-prepared to receive patients from hospitals, and couldn’t properly care for residents after the government banned visits from family caregivers.

Lawyers for the Quebec government are scheduled to argue against the lawsuit later this week.