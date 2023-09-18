Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Lockdown lifted at Whitby school after stabbing sends 1 person to hospital

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted September 18, 2023 12:48 pm
Father Leo J Austin Catholic Secondary School. View image in full screen
Father Leo J Austin Catholic Secondary School. Google Streetview
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Durham Regional Police say a lockdown has been lifted after a stabbing at a Whitby school on Monday.

Police said the stabbing happened at Father Leo J. Austin Catholic Secondary School on Dryden Boulevard.

The school was under a lockdown but it was lifted.

Police said one person was being transported to a Toronto-area hospital. Their condition was not released.

One person was taken into police custody.

The genders and ages of the victim and suspect were not released.

Trending Now

Advertisement
More on Crime
CrimeWhitbyDurham Regional PoliceDurhamDurham PoliceFather Leo J. Austin Catholic Secondary SchoolDryden BoulevardFather Leo Austinwhitby high school stabbingwhitby schoolwhitby school stabbing
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices