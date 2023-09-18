Lockdown lifted at Whitby school after stabbing sends 1 person to hospital

Durham Regional Police say a lockdown has been lifted after a stabbing at a Whitby school on Monday.
Police said the stabbing happened at Father Leo J. Austin Catholic Secondary School on Dryden Boulevard.
The school was under a lockdown but it was lifted.
Police said one person was being transported to a Toronto-area hospital. Their condition was not released.
One person was taken into police custody.
The genders and ages of the victim and suspect were not released.
