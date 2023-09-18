Lockdown lifted at Whitby school after stabbing sends 1 person to hospital

See more sharing options

Durham Regional Police say a lockdown has been lifted after a stabbing at a Whitby school on Monday.

Police said the stabbing happened at Father Leo J. Austin Catholic Secondary School on Dryden Boulevard.

The school was under a lockdown but it was lifted.

Police said one person was being transported to a Toronto-area hospital. Their condition was not released.

One person was taken into police custody.

The genders and ages of the victim and suspect were not released.

