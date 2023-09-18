Menu

Canada

S&P/TSX composite down more than 150 points, U.S. stock markets higher

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 18, 2023 11:46 am
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, November 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin. View image in full screen
TORONTO — Losses in the technology and base metal stocks helped lead a broad-based decline as Canada’s main stock index fell more than 150 points in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets moved higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 160.52 points at 20,461.82.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 28.78 points at 34,647.02. The S&P 500 index was up 5.81 points at 4,456.13, while the Nasdaq composite was up 28.75 points at 13,737.09.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.09 cents US compared with 73.93 cents US on Friday.

The November crude contract was up US$1.05 at US$91.07 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was up seven cents at US$2.71 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$2.40 at US$1,948.60 an ounce and the December copper contract was down three cents at US$3.77 a pound.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

