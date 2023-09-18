SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Manitoba Tories promise $120 million to address health care staffing shortages

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 18, 2023 12:05 pm
Manitoba MLA Rochelle Squires speaks at a Ministerial Bear Pit Session at the convention centre in Winnipeg on April 15, 2023. She said on Monday that the Progressive Conservatives would spend $120 million to address healthcare shortages in Manitoba if re-elected on Oct. 3. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. View image in full screen
Manitoba MLA Rochelle Squires speaks at a Ministerial Bear Pit Session at the convention centre in Winnipeg on April 15, 2023. She said on Monday that the Progressive Conservatives would spend $120 million to address healthcare shortages in Manitoba if re-elected on Oct. 3. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. JGW
Manitoba’s Progressive Conservatives are promising to put millions toward recruiting health-care workers if they are re-elected on Oct. 3.

The Tories say they would spend $120 million over the next four years to meet present staffing needs and fill future positions at new facilities.

Tory cabinet minister Rochelle Squires says the funds would give the province an edge in bringing more workers to Manitoba and would also go toward incentives.

Staffing levels in health-care facilities continue to cause a strain across the system after the COVID-19 pandemic, with some advocacy groups saying doctor shortages in the province have reached an all-time high this year.

The Progressive Conservatives say they have hired more than 2,000 health-care workers, including recruiting internationally educated professionals from the Philippines.

The Tories say $80 million is to go toward recruiting workers in the Winnipeg region and $40 million would be for rural areas.

manitoba electionHeather StefansonWab KinewDougald LamontManitoba healthcaremb elxnMB Election
© 2023 The Canadian Press

