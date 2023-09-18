Menu

Traffic

Winnipeg cops say street racing may have caused Portage Avenue crash

By Sam Thompson & Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted September 18, 2023 12:02 pm
The intersection of Portage Avenue and Sturgeon Road. View image in full screen
The intersection of Portage Avenue and Sturgeon Road. Sam Thompson / Global News
Winnipeg police say they’re investigating a crash between two vehicles near the Grace Hospital on Sunday evening.

The incident took place in the area of Portage Avenue and Sturgeon Road around 8 p.m. Three individuals were taken to the hospital and are now in stable condition.

According to officers with the city’s traffic division, an investigation determined that the incident may have involved street racing. Two vehicles, a white Honda Civic and a black Volkswagen GTI, are said to have been racing westbound on Portage Avenue. The white Honda, according to police, struck an eastbound vehicle as it attempted to turn onto Sturgeon Road.

The drivers of the vehicles have been charged with offences involving racing with another motor vehicle and driving carelessly. Both cars were seized and compounded.

Police said a third vehicle, also believed to be racing, was pulled over in the area.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

