Kitchener man arrested after trying to dupe officers with fake ID 3 times, police say

Waterloo regional police say a Kitchener man is facing a hefty number of charges after three attempts to provide officers with fake ID.

Police said the officers were on patrol on King Street near Jackson Avenue when they stopped a cyclist at around 10 p.m. on Friday.

They say the officers arrested the man after he provided three false identifications.

The officers then conducted a search in which police say they found seized a replica firearm, two prohibited knives and break-in tools as well as crystal methamphetamine, morphine and pills.

A 32-year-old man from Kitchener is facing 17 charges, including possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of weapons for a dangerous purpose, failure to comply with a release order, breach of a probation order, possession of break-in instruments and obstructing a peace officer.