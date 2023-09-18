Waterloo woman taken to hospital after confronting alleged thief in her driveway

Send this page to someone via email

A Kitchener man was arrested after a 59-year-old woman was attacked by a thief in her driveway in Waterloo last week, according to regional police.

Officers were sent to a home near Westcroft and Westfield drives on Friday at around noon after the incident was reported, police say.

The officers soon discovered that the victim came home to find a man taking things from her driveway.

Police say she then went to the man to get him to stop but allege he assaulted her. He then took money from her before he took off, police add.

The 59-year-old woman was taken to an area hospital for the treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

A few hours later, police say officers found the man a short distance away and arrested him.

A 41-year-old man from Kitchener is facing a number of charges including robbery, mischief under $5,000, assault causing bodily harm, and possession of property obtained by crime.