Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Waterloo woman taken to hospital after confronting alleged thief in her driveway

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 18, 2023 11:54 am
A Region of Waterloo Paramedic Services ambulance in Kitchener. View image in full screen
A Region of Waterloo Paramedic Services ambulance in Kitchener. Nick Westoll / File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Kitchener man was arrested after a 59-year-old woman was attacked by a thief in her driveway in Waterloo last week, according to regional police.

Officers were sent to a home near Westcroft and Westfield drives on Friday at around noon after the incident was reported, police say.

The officers soon discovered that the victim came home to find a man taking things from her driveway.

Police say she then went to the man to get him to stop but allege he assaulted her. He then took money from her before he took off, police add.

Trending Now

The 59-year-old woman was taken to an area hospital for the treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

A few hours later, police say officers found the man a short distance away and arrested him.

Story continues below advertisement

A 41-year-old man from Kitchener is facing a number of charges including robbery, mischief under $5,000, assault causing bodily harm, and possession of property obtained by crime.

More on Crime
Waterloo newsWaterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo crimeWaterloo assaultWaterloo woman attacked n drivewayWEsfield Drive WaterlooWestcroft Drive Waterloo
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices