Witnesses sought after 19-year-old man hit by SUV in Aurora

Send this page to someone via email

A 19-year-old man was taken to hospital with critical injuries after he was hit by an SUV in Aurora over the weekend, police say.

York Regional Police said they’re looking for any witnesses who haven’t yet spoken with investigators after the collision that happened on Saturday.

Police said at around 1 p.m., officers responded to the area of Yonge Street and Henderson Drive after a 19-year-old Brampton man was hit by a white Toyota Venza.

The man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The 50-year-old woman who was driving the Toyota stayed at the scene and wasn’t injured, police said.

No charges have been laid and officers are continuing to investigate.

Investigators are asking any witnesses or anyone with video footage of the collision to come forward.