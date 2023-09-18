Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Witnesses sought after 19-year-old man hit by SUV in Aurora

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 18, 2023 11:01 am
The York Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The York Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 19-year-old man was taken to hospital with critical injuries after he was hit by an SUV in Aurora over the weekend, police say.

York Regional Police said they’re looking for any witnesses who haven’t yet spoken with investigators after the collision that happened on Saturday.

Police said at around 1 p.m., officers responded to the area of Yonge Street and Henderson Drive after a 19-year-old Brampton man was hit by a white Toyota Venza.

The man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Trending Now

The 50-year-old woman who was driving the Toyota stayed at the scene and wasn’t injured, police said.

No charges have been laid and officers are continuing to investigate.

Investigators are asking any witnesses or anyone with video footage of the collision to come forward.

Advertisement
More on Toronto
York Regional PoliceBramptonYork PoliceAuroraaurora collisionAurora pedestrian struckYonge Street and Henderson DriveYonge Street and Henderson Drive collision
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices