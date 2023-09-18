Menu

Crime

Two 13-year-old girls facing assault charges after teen stabbed in Vaughan parking lot

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted September 18, 2023 9:55 am
A York Regional Police cruiser at the service's Richmond Hill station. View image in full screen
A York Regional Police cruiser at the service's Richmond Hill station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News
York Regional Police say two 13-year-old girls have been charged after another 13-year-old girl was “stabbed numerous times” at a plaza parking lot in Vaughan.

Police said there was a large group of youths at around 8 p.m. on Saturday causing a disturbance at a fast food restaurant on Rutherford Road east of Highway 400.

A few minutes later, police said a fight started in the parking lot and a young girl was stabbed.

Police said responding officers found a 13-year-old girl suffering from multiple stab wound injuries. She was taken to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

Two 13-year-old girls were located and taken into custody and a knife was recovered at the scene, investigators said.

One girl from Richmond Hill and the other from Vaughan have each been charged with assault with weapon.

Due to the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the identity of the two accused cannot be revealed.

“The area of the incident has many shops and restaurants and is well-traveled by pedestrians and vehicular traffic,” police said in a news release. “Police believe there were numerous witnesses present at the time who may be able to assist with the investigation.”

Police are asking any witnesses or anyone with video to contact them.

CrimeYork Regional PoliceVaughanVaughan stabbingstabbing vaughanteen stabbed vaughanvaughan teen stabbing
