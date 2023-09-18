Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Trial of man accused in London, Ont. attack set to hear more evidence

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 18, 2023 6:09 am
Click to play video: 'London attack trial: Jury sees video of suspect’s police interview'
London attack trial: Jury sees video of suspect’s police interview
WATCH: London attack trial: Jury sees video of suspect’s police interview.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Jurors at the trial of a man accused of murdering four members of a Muslim family in Ontario are set to hear more evidence today.

Nathaniel Veltman is accused of deliberately hitting five members of the Afzaal family with his truck while they were out for a walk in London, Ont.

Prosecutors have alleged his actions in June 2021 amount to an act of terrorism and have argued he was motivated by white nationalist beliefs.

Veltman, 22, has pleaded not guilty to four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

Jurors watch a video of Veltman on Friday telling a detective he hesitated before carrying out his attack but decided to get it “over with,” hoping to inspire other young white men to target Muslims.

Trending Now

He was also seen telling the detective that his attack was politically motivated and an act of terrorism.

Story continues below advertisement

Salman Afzaal, 46, his 44-year-old wife Madiha Salman, their 15-year-old daughter Yumna and her 74-year-old grandmother, Talat Afzaal, were killed in the attack. The couple’s nine-year-old son was also seriously hurt but survived.

The trial, which is taking place in Windsor, Ont., is expected to last eight weeks.

More on Crime
LondonLondon AttackNathaniel VeltmanAfzaalMuslim Familynathaniel veltman trialtrial Nathaniel Veltman
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices