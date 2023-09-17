Menu

Canada

Regina residents round up $25K in donations Terry Fox Walk

By Moosa Imran Global News
Posted September 17, 2023 8:22 pm
While some chose to walk, others ran and some brought four-legged friends for company,  Regina residents ran a four kilometre marathon on Sept.17, around Wascana Lake to fundraise for cancer research.

The Regina Terry Fox Run exceeded its goal of raising $24,000 as the pot pulled in over $25,300.

The walk named after Terry Fox, considered a Canadian hero for attempting to run from coast to coast in 1980 to raise awareness, after losing his own leg to cancer.

Fox passed away at 22-years-old, over forty years ago, but his journey continues to inspire people today and shine a light on the importance of cancer research.

Colleen Strauch, organizer of the run said she felt inspired to see people carry on Fox’s legacy.

“It’s so great to have community come together and it’s amazing and inspiring to see the cancer survivors come and folks from the community who just come out every year who are inspired by terry’s vision and his philanthropy,” she said.

Sean Kundra was one of many who participated, and was inspired by Fox.

“He has built such a great name and left a legacy behind for everyone,” Kundra said. “He left us such a while ago, but people still remember him for such a noble cause.”

The event had a wide range of participants from the Regina Pats hockey team, teams of friends and family, and little ones.

Over the last four decades, the Terry Fox Foundation has raised over $850-million dollars for cancer research.

CancerCharityCancer ResearchTerry FoxTerry Fox RunCancer CharityTerry Fox Walk

