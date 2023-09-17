Menu

Traffic

Pair of road closures scheduled for Kicking Horse Canyon this month

By Jayden Wasney Global News
Posted September 17, 2023 5:53 pm
Road work on the Kicking Horse Canyon is now in its fourth and final phase. The first three phases saw crews transform 21 kilometres of narrow, winding two-lane highway into a modern, four-lane highway with a speed limit of 100 km/h. View image in full screen
Road work on the Kicking Horse Canyon is now in its fourth and final phase. The first three phases saw crews transform 21 kilometres of narrow, winding two-lane highway into a modern, four-lane highway with a speed limit of 100 km/h. Kicking Horse Canyon
If you’re planning on driving through Golden, B.C. this month, you may have to take a detour.

As work continues on the Kicking Horse Canyon, the Trans Canada Highway will be shut down for two extended periods in September, with the first closure starting on Monday.

From noon on Monday, September 18 until noon Friday, September 22, a section of the highway east of Golden will be closed. The second closure comes into effect on Monday, September 25, and it won’t reopen until Friday, October 6.

On other weekdays between September and November, the highway will be closed overnight from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.  The only way around the construction is by travelling through Radium, B.C., which adds about an hour and a half to travel times.

Story continues below advertisement

The project is now in its fourth and final phase. The first three phases saw crews transform 21 kilometres of narrow, winding two-lane highway into a modern, four-lane highway with a speed limit of 100 km/h.

4.8 kilometres of work remains, but the final phase is expected to be the most difficult. According to officials, the last stretch of work is expected to be “substantially complete” by winter 2023/24.

Travel

