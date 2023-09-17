Evacuation orders issued for properties near Glen Lake wildfire

Send this page to someone via email

As a result of the Glen Lake wildfire burning approximately 15 kilometres west of Peachland, evacuation orders have been issued for several properties.

Six recreational properties on Glen Lake Forest Service Road, including 5503 Glen Lake Forest Service Road, and two recreational properties at the 15/16 km mark of Glen Lake Forest Service Road have all been placed under an evacuation order, meaning residents must leave their properties immediately.

In addition to the orders, evacuation alerts have been put in place for all areas south of Peachland Forest Service Road from the 5 km marker past the Brenda Forest Service Road to the boundary between the Regional District of Central Okanagan and the Regional District of South Okanagan.

According to the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations, much of the area placed under the alert is crown land, and it is typically used for recreation, but anyone entering the alert zone must be ready to leave at a moment’s notice.

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre has been activated, to help support wildfire crews battling the Glen Lake Wildfire, which was discovered Saturday at around 6 p.m.

The fire has grown from 50 hectares Sunday morning to 75 hectares as of Sunday afternoon. The blaze is currently classified as out of control, and is suspected to be human caused.

For the latest information on the situation, including a map of the properties effected, click here.