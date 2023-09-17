Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Evacuation orders issued for properties near Glen Lake wildfire

By Jayden Wasney Global News
Posted September 17, 2023 4:45 pm
As a result of the Glen Lake wildfire burning approximately 15 kilometres west of Peachland, evacuation orders have been issued for several properties. View image in full screen
As a result of the Glen Lake wildfire burning approximately 15 kilometres west of Peachland, evacuation orders have been issued for several properties. Central Okanagan Emergency Operations
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

As a result of the Glen Lake wildfire burning approximately 15 kilometres west of Peachland, evacuation orders have been issued for several properties.

Six recreational properties on Glen Lake Forest Service Road, including 5503 Glen Lake Forest Service Road, and two recreational properties at the 15/16 km mark of Glen Lake Forest Service Road have all been placed under an evacuation order, meaning residents must leave their properties immediately.

In addition to the orders, evacuation alerts have been put in place for all areas south of Peachland Forest Service Road from the 5 km marker past the Brenda Forest Service Road to the boundary between the Regional District of Central Okanagan and the Regional District of South Okanagan.

Click to play video: 'Rebuilding homes after a wildfire'
Rebuilding homes after a wildfire
Trending Now

According to the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations, much of the area placed under the alert is crown land, and it is typically used for recreation, but anyone entering the alert zone must be ready to leave at a moment’s notice.

Story continues below advertisement

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre has been activated, to help support wildfire crews battling the Glen Lake Wildfire, which was discovered Saturday at around 6 p.m.

The fire has grown from 50 hectares Sunday morning to 75 hectares as of Sunday afternoon. The blaze is currently classified as out of control, and is suspected to be human caused.

For the latest information on the situation, including a map of the properties effected, click here. 

More on Canada
central okanaganWildfireEvacuationALERTpeachlandOrderhectaresGlen Lake

Sponsored content

AdChoices