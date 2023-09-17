SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Fire

Evacution order issued for remote area at Horn Lake in Cariboo region

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted September 17, 2023 4:06 pm
Click to play video: 'Recovering from trauma of wildfires'
Recovering from trauma of wildfires
How does one cope with the trauma of losing everything in a wildfire or being forced from your home for days or weeks at a time? That's the question being asked by researchers at UBC Okanagan. Mary Ann Murphy is an associate professor of sociology at UBCO's faculty of arts and social sciences and with the school of social work. She joins us to talk about what was learned from the 2003 fires.
An evacuation order has been issued by the Cariboo Regional District due to the Hell Raving Creek wildfire.

The order covers 28 parcels in the Horn Lake area, which is more than 6,300 hectares south of the community of Tatla Lake.

Due to immediate danger to life, members of the RCMP or other groups will be expediting this action. The evacuation route is:

  • Travel north on Bluff Lake Road to Highway 20;
  • Follow Highway 20 wast to Williams Lake.
Trending Now

Evacuees can access Emergency Support Services (ESS) by self-registering using the Evacuee Registration & Assistance (ERA) tool at https://ess.gov.bc.ca/. Evacuees can also call 250-267-4861 to register.

The Hell Raving Creek wildfire is an estimated 11,429 hectares and is burning out of control.

Due to increased winds, wildfire officials said fire activity has increased.

“A cold front is moving into the Chilcotin in the afternoon expecting southwest winds of 25 to 30 kph with gusts of 50 to 60 kph and expected to diminish late in the evening,” BC Wildfire staff said in an update.

There is structure protection in the area.

BC WildfireBC wildfiresBC Wildfire ServiceEmergency Support ServicesBC evacuation orderCariboo Regional DistrictHell Raving Creek wildfire
