Evacution order issued for remote area at Horn Lake in Cariboo region

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

An evacuation order has been issued by the Cariboo Regional District due to the Hell Raving Creek wildfire.

The order covers 28 parcels in the Horn Lake area, which is more than 6,300 hectares south of the community of Tatla Lake.

Story continues below advertisement

Due to immediate danger to life, members of the RCMP or other groups will be expediting this action. The evacuation route is:

Travel north on Bluff Lake Road to Highway 20;

Follow Highway 20 wast to Williams Lake.

Evacuees can access Emergency Support Services (ESS) by self-registering using the Evacuee Registration & Assistance (ERA) tool at https://ess.gov.bc.ca/. Evacuees can also call 250-267-4861 to register.

The Hell Raving Creek wildfire is an estimated 11,429 hectares and is burning out of control.

Due to increased winds, wildfire officials said fire activity has increased.

“A cold front is moving into the Chilcotin in the afternoon expecting southwest winds of 25 to 30 kph with gusts of 50 to 60 kph and expected to diminish late in the evening,” BC Wildfire staff said in an update.

There is structure protection in the area.