Crews fight early morning multi-structure fire in Leduc

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A multi-structure fire happened early morning Sunday on 50th Street, said the City of Leduc Fire Services.

The fire involved four properties — one commercial property under construction, a single-family home and a duplex, said Leduc fire.

All the homes were evacuated and no injuries were reported.

View image in full screen A multi-structure fire happened early morning Sunday on 50th Street in Leduc, said the City of Leduc Fire Services. COURTESY: City of Leduc

Residents received support from victim services and were moved to a hotel, Leduc fire said.

Story continues below advertisement

The fire was declared out at 5 a.m.

Leduc fire said the fire caused a power outage for a number of properties in the area.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.