Fire
Headline link
Fire

Crews fight early morning multi-structure fire in Leduc

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted September 17, 2023 4:05 pm
A multi-structure fire happened early morning Sunday on 50th Street in Leduc, said the City of Leduc Fire Services.
A multi-structure fire happened early morning Sunday on 50th Street in Leduc, said the City of Leduc Fire Services. COURTESY: City of Leduc
A multi-structure fire happened early morning Sunday on 50th Street, said the City of Leduc Fire Services.

The fire involved four properties — one commercial property under construction, a single-family home and a duplex, said Leduc fire.

All the homes were evacuated and no injuries were reported.

A multi-structure fire happened early morning Sunday on 50th Street in Leduc, said the City of Leduc Fire Services.
A multi-structure fire happened early morning Sunday on 50th Street in Leduc, said the City of Leduc Fire Services. COURTESY: City of Leduc
Residents received support from victim services and were moved to a hotel, Leduc fire said.

The fire was declared out at 5 a.m.

Leduc fire said the fire caused a power outage for a number of properties in the area.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

