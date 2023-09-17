Crews fight early morning multi-structure fire in Leduc

A multi-structure fire happened early morning Sunday on 50th Street, said the City of Leduc Fire Services.
The fire involved four properties — one commercial property under construction, a single-family home and a duplex, said Leduc fire.
All the homes were evacuated and no injuries were reported.
Residents received support from victim services and were moved to a hotel, Leduc fire said.
The fire was declared out at 5 a.m.
Leduc fire said the fire caused a power outage for a number of properties in the area.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
