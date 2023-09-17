Impaired driver crashes into active QEW collision investigation, four people injured

See more sharing options

Four people, including a Ministry of Transportation worker, have been sent to hospital after an impaired driver crashed into an active police investigation on the QEW early Sunday morning.

Mississauga OPP were investigating an overnight collision on the QEW at Winston Churchill Boulevard, when an impaired drove into the scene around 2:30 a.m., police say.

View image in full screen Authorities say the driver slammed into a crash truck that was shielding the initial scene in a live lane of traffic. OPP / Twitter

Authorities say the driver slammed into a crash truck — a vehicle designed to protect roadside workers — that was shielding the initial scene in a live lane of traffic.

The OPP Highway Safety Division say that four people were transported to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

View image in full screen Alcohol bottles inside the alleged impaired driver’s vehicle. OPP / Twitter

The alleged impaired driver is facing impaired and dangerous driving charges.