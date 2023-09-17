Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Impaired driver crashes into active QEW collision investigation, four people injured

By Harrison Cook Global News
Posted September 17, 2023 3:23 pm
Impaired driver collides with a crash truck protecting a previous collision scene on the QEW at Winston Churchill. View image in full screen
Impaired driver collides with a crash truck protecting a previous collision scene on the QEW at Winston Churchill. OPP / Twitter
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Four people, including a Ministry of Transportation worker, have been sent to hospital after an impaired driver crashed into an active police investigation on the QEW early Sunday morning.

Mississauga OPP were investigating an overnight collision on the QEW at Winston Churchill Boulevard, when an impaired drove into the scene around 2:30 a.m., police say.

Authorities say the driver slammed into a crash truck that was shielding the initial scene in a live lane of traffic. View image in full screen
Authorities say the driver slammed into a crash truck that was shielding the initial scene in a live lane of traffic. OPP / Twitter

Authorities say the driver slammed into a crash truck — a vehicle designed to protect roadside workers — that was shielding the initial scene in a live lane of traffic.

Story continues below advertisement

The OPP Highway Safety Division say that four people were transported to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Trending Now
Alcohol bottles inside the alleged impaired driver’s vehicle. View image in full screen
Alcohol bottles inside the alleged impaired driver’s vehicle. OPP / Twitter

The alleged impaired driver is facing impaired and dangerous driving charges.

 

More on Toronto
CrimeOPPTrafficqewWinston Churchill BoulevardOPP Highway Safety DivisionMississauga OPP
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices