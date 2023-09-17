2-alarm house fire in northwest Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary firefighters received multiple 911 calls reporting a house fire in the 100 block of Evansbrooke Way N.W. early Sunday and could see the flames from “some distance away” as they were en route to the blaze.

Arriving at the scene around 1:50 a.m., they called a second alarm due to the significant amount of fire and the risk of it spreading to neighbouring homes.

Calgary fire said crews were able to bring the fire under control after ensuring all of the home’s occupants had been evacuated from the building.

The Calgary Police Department was first on scene and was able to get the neighbouring homes evacuated before fire crews arrived.

In total, 11 people and three dogs were evacuated from the homes. One person suffered second-degree burns.

Calgary fire said that damage is extensive at the home where the fire started and that damage to a neighbouring home is significant.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.