Fatal stabbing Saturday night at Calgary’s Marlborough CTrain station

Send this page to someone via email

A fatal stabbing occurred on Saturday night at the Marlborough CTrain station, Calgary police said.

Officers were called to the station 889 36th Street N.E. station around 6:30 p.m. and found a man with apparent stab wounds.

The victim was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition where he later died, police said.

The Calgary Police Service said six people are in custody in connection with the incident and there is no danger to the public.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.