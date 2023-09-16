Thousands turn out for Car Free Day on Vancouver’s Main Street

Send this page to someone via email

Ten of thousands of people packed Vancouver’s Main Street on Saturday for the second “Car Free Day” of the year.

“Since 2008, Car Free Vancouver Society has hosted Car Free Days along various main streets to nurture and grow the car-free culture,” organizers said in a press release.

“By blocking off major thoroughfares, Car Free Days gave people the chance to experience what cities could be like with more space for pedestrians, not cars.”

Car Free Day, clearly a popular event with community members in the Lower Mainland, showcases dozens of vendors, businesses and cooks in an outdoor space where streets are closed.



The organizers, Car Free Vancouver Society, said the 2023 events are focused on growing support for car-free spaces within the city — which, in turn, makes the community “healthier and more vibrant.”

“We are very excited to bring back Car Free Days again. We have been doing this for almost two decades now, it’s fantastic,” said Amelia Huang, Car Free Vancouver Society’s chair.

“People from the community coming out … enjoying car-free spaces .. the spirit is definitely growing. Come out and enjoy the car-free lifestyle.“

The final Car Free Day for 2023 will be on September 24 in the West End on Denman Street, between Davie and Robson streets.