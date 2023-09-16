Memorial ball tournament to raise funds for family of victims in Crawford Plains stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

A memorial ball tournament was held at Colchester Community League on Saturday to raise funds for the surviving daughters of Carolann Robillard, a victim in the stabbing outside Crawford Plains school on May 5.

Cody Dixon, a previous baseball teammate of Robillard, wanted to find a way to help the surviving children and decided to host a memorial baseball tournament.

“Well, obviously there was a tragedy that happened, and I just wanted to raise some funds for the kids,” said Dixon. “This was the best way I could think to do a fundraiser.”

On May 5 Robillard and her 11-year-old daughter, Sara Miller who preferred to go by Jayden, were stabbed outside of Crawford Plains school. One of Robillard’s other daughters escaped the attack.

Robillard was a single mother to three daughters.

The memorial ball tournament was $400 per team to enter and there were eight teams in the tournament. Raffle tickets have also been sold. Dixon estimates the tournament will raise around $6,000 for the two girls.

“I’m pumped about the turnout,” said Dixon.

Dixon is setting up a trust fund for the two girls’ future school costs and 100 per cent of the proceeds from the tournament will be kept there.

“(The teams) all knew Carolann. One of the teams we picked up (for the fundraiser), one of the guys is actually a close family friend of hers,” said Dixon.

Dixon aims to do this ball tournament every year for the next 10 years.

If anyone would like to make a donation, they can contact Dixon via email at codyjdixon14@gmail.com or phone at 780-819-4464.