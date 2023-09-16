Menu

Crime

Third arrest made in Weston homicide investigation

By Harrison Cook Global News
Posted September 16, 2023 5:25 pm
On Saturday, September 16, Faysal Mohamed, 25, was arrested and charged with first degree murder, police say. .
On Saturday, September 16, Faysal Mohamed, 25, was arrested and charged with first degree murder, police say. . Toronto police / handout
Police have arrested a third person in connection with a homicide in Toronto’s Weston neighbourhood last month.

On Aug. 9 around 6:35 p.m. police responded to reports that a person had been found dead at an apartment building in the Bellevue Crescent and Weston Road area.

Police identified the deceased as 67-year-old Ahmed Hassen. Although the cause of death was not released, police said that the Homicide Unit was investigating the man’s death.

The following week, police charged 38-year-old Sonya Ahenakew and 29-year-old Kidus Kidane each with first-degree murder.

On August 17th, investigators released a Canada-wide warrant for a third suspect, 25-year-old Faysal Mohamed.

On Saturday, Mohamed was arrested and charged with first degree murder, police say.

He was scheduled to appear in court Saturday morning.

CrimeToronto PoliceTorontoHomicideFirst Degree MurderWeston RoadWestonBellevue Crescent
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

