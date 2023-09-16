Third arrest made in Weston homicide investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Police have arrested a third person in connection with a homicide in Toronto’s Weston neighbourhood last month.

On Aug. 9 around 6:35 p.m. police responded to reports that a person had been found dead at an apartment building in the Bellevue Crescent and Weston Road area.

Police identified the deceased as 67-year-old Ahmed Hassen. Although the cause of death was not released, police said that the Homicide Unit was investigating the man’s death.

The following week, police charged 38-year-old Sonya Ahenakew and 29-year-old Kidus Kidane each with first-degree murder.

On August 17th, investigators released a Canada-wide warrant for a third suspect, 25-year-old Faysal Mohamed.

On Saturday, Mohamed was arrested and charged with first degree murder, police say.

Story continues below advertisement

He was scheduled to appear in court Saturday morning.