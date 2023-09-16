Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspect arrested after alleged sexual assault of 14-year-old girl in Brampton

By Harrison Cook Global News
Posted September 16, 2023 3:43 pm
Davey Anthony Hardware, 44, has been arrested and charged with sexual assault.
Davey Anthony Hardware, 44, has been arrested and charged with sexual assault. Peel Regional Police / handout
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police have arrested a man after a teen girl was allegedly sexually assaulted in a Brampton, Ont., park.

Peel Regional Police said on Sept. 9, a 14-year-old girl was walking through Chinguacousy Park, when a man followed and then sexually assaulted her.

On September 14, officers located and arrested the suspect.

Davey Anthony Hardware, 44, has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.

He was held for a bail hearing and appeared at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.

More on Crime
CrimeSexual Assaultpeel regional policeBramptonArrestpeel policeChinguacousy Park
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices