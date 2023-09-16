Suspect arrested after alleged sexual assault of 14-year-old girl in Brampton

See more sharing options

Police have arrested a man after a teen girl was allegedly sexually assaulted in a Brampton, Ont., park.

Peel Regional Police said on Sept. 9, a 14-year-old girl was walking through Chinguacousy Park, when a man followed and then sexually assaulted her.

On September 14, officers located and arrested the suspect.

Davey Anthony Hardware, 44, has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.

He was held for a bail hearing and appeared at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.