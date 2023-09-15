Saskatchewan RCMP begins response to potential gang-related crime in Prince Albert and surrounding area

An increased police presence in the Prince Albert, Ahtahkakoop/Shellbrook and Waskesiu/Montreal Lake detachment areas in the coming weeks.

According to a release, multiple Saskatchewan RCMP detachment and units are working together to investigate a number of recent incidents in the area surrounding Prince Albert, including a firearms discharge reported on September 11.

Police have determined through an investigation that some of these reports of violent and property crime are likely gang-related.

“While historically there is typically an increase in violent and property crime during the summer months, initial data indicates a larger-than-usual increase in the Prince Albert detachment area in August,” the release read. “Formal statistics will be available later this fall after our detachments and units have time to finalize data input. This ensures we are passing along the most accurate information to the public.”

In order to deter crime, the Saskatchewan RCMP will have units from Prince Albert, Ahtahkakoop/Shellbrooke and Waskesiu/Montreal Lake detachments along with the Crime Reduction Teams (CRT) in Prince Albert, North Battleford, La Ronge, and Meadow Lake, the Prince Albert Warrant Enforcement and Suppression Team (WEST), Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan and the Prince Albert General Investigation Section.

“As our provincial police service, Saskatchewan RCMP is uniquely able to deploy specialized units to assist frontline police officers at our detachments. We are also able to seamlessly investigate connections between incidents that may cross community borders,” said S/Sgt. Ryan How, Saskatchewan RCMP’s Saskatchewan Enforcement and Response Team’s North Region Manager. “This current police operation is a prime example of RCMP officers working together to ensure community safety.”

Officers from the Saskatchewan RCMP will be providing updates and if the investigation, at any time, warrants a risk to public safety, police will inform the public.

Police are asking the public to report any suspicious activity.

“Sometimes you see something you think may be a little off, and you brush it off and don’t report it to police. We are encouraging you to report everything. You’re not wasting our time or resources. You may be holding the piece of information we need to solve a puzzle,” S/Sgt. How stated.

“Saskatchewan RCMP uses intelligence-led policing. While we have analysts and other public safety professionals gathering that intelligence, the public has an important role to play, too. When you report all crimes and suspicious activity, it helps us determine hot spots and trends, and allows us to deploy our resources effectively.”

Police stated that information about suspicious persons, crimes, or the location of wanted individuals can be reported to the nearest police of jurisdiction. People can also report Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.