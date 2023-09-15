3 from U.S. face charges following firearm, drug seizure at border in Niagara Falls

Send this page to someone via email

Three people from the United States are facing charges after firearms, illegal drugs and large amounts of cash were seized at the border in Niagara Falls, Ont.

Niagara Regional Police have taken over the investigation from Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and say two women and a man tried to enter Canada via the Rainbow Bridge on Thursday.

After a pair of inspections, two prohibited firearms, ammunition, cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, and close to $10,000 in U.S. cash were seized.

Detectives believe the money was obtained through crime.

CBSA Seizure of Guns and Drugs at Rainbow Bridge Results in Three Arrestshttps://t.co/4nueVOLBG4 pic.twitter.com/Y0DbwFu3Em — NRPS (@NiagRegPolice) September 15, 2023

The two accused women, 43 and 23, are from Maine, while a 23-year-old male suspect is from Florida.

All face nine charges each, including multiple offences related to possession of a restricted firearm and drugs for the purpose of trafficking.