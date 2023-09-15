Menu

Crime

3 from U.S. face charges following firearm, drug seizure at border in Niagara Falls

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted September 15, 2023 6:04 pm
The International Rainbow Bridge connecting Niagara Falls, Ont. and Niagara Falls, N.Y. in October 2021.  THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Lynett. View image in full screen
The International Rainbow Bridge connecting Niagara Falls, Ont. and Niagara Falls, N.Y. in October 2021.  THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Lynett. AJL
Three people from the United States are facing charges after firearms, illegal drugs and large amounts of cash were seized at the border in Niagara Falls, Ont.

Niagara Regional Police have taken over the investigation from Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and say two women and a man tried to enter Canada via the Rainbow Bridge on Thursday.

After a pair of inspections, two prohibited firearms, ammunition, cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, and close to $10,000 in U.S. cash were seized.

Detectives believe the money was obtained through crime.

Story continues below advertisement

The two accused women, 43 and 23, are from Maine, while a 23-year-old male suspect is from Florida.

All face nine charges each, including multiple offences related to possession of a restricted firearm and drugs for the purpose of trafficking.

FloridaDrug TraffickingFirearmsNiagara Regional PoliceNiagara FallsNiagara RegionCanada-US BorderMainedrug smugglingCanada Border ServicesRiver RoadRainbow Bridge
