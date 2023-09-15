SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Blue Jays recall Pearson, option Francis

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 15, 2023 5:22 pm
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

TORONTO – Hard-throwing pitcher Nate Pearson was recalled by the Toronto Blue Jays from their triple-A affiliate in Buffalo, N.Y.

The righty was active for Friday’s game against the visiting Boston Red Sox.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Toronto Blue Jays pitcher in hot water over anti-LGBTQ2 Instagram post'
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher in hot water over anti-LGBTQ2 Instagram post

Right-handed reliever Bowden Francis was optioned to the Buffalo Bisons in a corresponding move.

Story continues below advertisement

Pearson has a 5-2 record with a 5.18 earned-run average and 41 strikeouts over 40 innings this season.

Francis has one win with a 1.73 ERA over 36 1/3 innings pitched and 35 strikeouts.

Toronto sits 1 1/2 games back of the Seattle Mariners for the third and final wild-card berth in the American League.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 15, 2023.

BaseballToronto Blue JaysMLBBlue JaysBlue Jays baseball
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices