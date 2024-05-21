Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Jays fan hit in the face by ball to get custom cards, ball signed by Bo Bichette

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 21, 2024 12:00 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A woman who got hit in the face by a scorching foul ball off the bat of Bo Bichette is about to receive 110 baseball cards with her picture on them, and a signed ball from the Blue Jays shortstop.

Collectible cards company Topps says it will send the custom cards to Liz McGuire, who got hit at a weekend game in Toronto by a ball estimated to have been travelling 110 miles per hour

Topps says in a post on X, previously known as Twitter, that it produced 110 copies of the card that show McGuire with an enormous bump on her forehead above her right eye.

Topps says in a post on X, previously known as Twitter, that it produced 110 copies of the card that show McGuire with an enormous bump on her forehead above her right eye. View image in full screen
Topps says in a post on X, previously known as Twitter, that it produced 110 copies of the card that show McGuire with an enormous bump on her forehead above her right eye. X / @lizzzzzzzzzzy
Trending Now

The company says it is giving all the cards to McGuire.

Story continues below advertisement

The Blue Jays say in an emailed statement that medics attended to the fan immediately after the incident, noting that she chose to remain in her seat for the rest of the game.

The team says it has followed up with the fan, invited her to be a guest at an upcoming game and has offered her a ball signed by Bichette.

More on Sports
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices