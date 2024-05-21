Jays fan hit in the face by ball to get custom cards, ball signed by Bo Bichette

A woman who got hit in the face by a scorching foul ball off the bat of Bo Bichette is about to receive 110 baseball cards with her picture on them, and a signed ball from the Blue Jays shortstop.

Collectible cards company Topps says it will send the custom cards to Liz McGuire, who got hit at a weekend game in Toronto by a ball estimated to have been travelling 110 miles per hour

Topps says in a post on X, previously known as Twitter, that it produced 110 copies of the card that show McGuire with an enormous bump on her forehead above her right eye.

The company says it is giving all the cards to McGuire.

The Blue Jays say in an emailed statement that medics attended to the fan immediately after the incident, noting that she chose to remain in her seat for the rest of the game.

The team says it has followed up with the fan, invited her to be a guest at an upcoming game and has offered her a ball signed by Bichette.