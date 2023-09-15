‘A learning curve:’ Budweiser Gardens in London, Ont., changes bag policy

Send this page to someone via email

All those now planning to head to Budweiser Gardens might want to leave backpacks and large purses at home.

OVG360, the venue management team for the sports-entertainment centre in London, Ont., announced earlier this week that a new bag policy will be implemented for all events at the venue beginning Saturday.

While exceptions will be made for medically necessary items, under the new policy, the following items will only be allowed in the venue:

Small clutch bags with or without a handle or strap that do not exceed 5” x 8” x 2”

Clear bags that do not exceed 12” x 12” x 6”

Large 1-gallon/3.7L plastic freezer bags

Prohibited items now include all purses, bags or containers larger than 5” x 8” x 2”, computer bags, backpacks, as well as camera bags, coolers, cinch bags, luggage of any kind, and briefcases.

Story continues below advertisement

OVG360, the venue management team at Budweiser Gardens, has announced a new bag policy will be implemented for all Budweiser Gardens events at the venue beginning September 16, 2023. Visit https://t.co/QPstfNyRgt or https://t.co/kE94KJ6hOK for details. #LDNONT pic.twitter.com/HW6TEEuupi — @BudGardens (@BudGardens) September 12, 2023

Brian Ohl, general manager of Budweiser Gardens, told Global News that the main reason for the change to the previous bag policy is increasing safety.

“It’s about making sure that people aren’t bringing in things that they shouldn’t,” he said, adding another reason being to improve wait times and the check-in experience.

“We start with the metal detectors and that we start checking the bags, but it just slows everything down,” Ohl said. “We’re trying to make things better for the patron in terms of getting them in quicker and not having them stand in lines.”

He said that the venue will also be getting “new walkthrough detectors.”

Story continues below advertisement

“Those won’t be coming for a couple of weeks [but] this new bagging policy will coincide with this change as well,” Ohl said, adding that “this will be a learning curve for everybody.”

0:49 True North hopes to speed up arena lines, get fans educated on new bag policy

“For the first couple of events, we ask for your patience,” he said. “We think this will, in time, make things quicker, especially when you talk to all the major league venues that utilize the same sort of bag policy; People get used to it and find that they’re spending less time in lines and feeling safer.”

Attendees will be asked to return all non-approved bags to their vehicles prior to entering as no check-in locations will be available for prohibited items at the venue.