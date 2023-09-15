Brampton, Ont., woman charged in connection with human trafficking investigation: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 43-year-old woman has been charged in connection with a sex trafficking investigation in Peel Region, police say.

Peel Regional Police said officers launched an investigation Thursday into a woman who allegedly controlled two female victims in the sex trade.

A 43-year-old woman from Brampton was charged Friday with human trafficking, two counts of exercising control, receiving the benefit resulting from trafficking in persons, and two counts each of advertising sexual service, procuring and material benefit from sexual services.

She was held pending a bail hearing in Brampton.

Police said investigators believe there may be more victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.