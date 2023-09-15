Suspect sought after sexual assault reported on Toronto subway train: police

Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Toronto.
Toronto police said on Aug. 20 at around 11 p.m., the victim boarded a Toronto Transit Commission subway train headed west at Victoria Park Station toward Dundas West Station.
Officers said while the victim was on the train, they were sexually assaulted by a man sitting beside them.
Police are now searching for a male suspect between five feet four and five feet six inches tall, who was unshaven.
He was seen wearing a grey long-sleeved shirt, a grey baseball cap and black shoes with white soles.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
