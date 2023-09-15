Menu

Crime

Suspect sought after sexual assault reported on Toronto subway train: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted September 15, 2023 2:09 pm
Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Toronto.
Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Toronto. Toronto police / handout
Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said on Aug. 20 at around 11 p.m., the victim boarded a Toronto Transit Commission subway train headed west at Victoria Park Station toward Dundas West Station.

Officers said while the victim was on the train, they were sexually assaulted by a man sitting beside them.

Police are now searching for a male suspect between five feet four and five feet six inches tall, who was unshaven.

He was seen wearing a grey long-sleeved shirt, a grey baseball cap and black shoes with white soles.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

CrimeSexual AssaultToronto crimeTTCToronto Transit CommissionToronto Sexual Assaultsexual assault torontoSubway AssaultVictoria Park Station
