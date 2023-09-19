Charges laid after 4 domestic violence reports in August: Wellington OPP

See more sharing options

Wellington County OPP have made several arrests following separate domestic violence investigations last month.

On Aug. 13, officers arrested a 58-year-old from North Perth at an address in Wellington North.

Police said they were called to home in Erin on Aug. 20 and arrested a 45-year-old individual.

The next day, investigators said they nabbed a 30-year-old from St. Catherines after responding to a home in Wellington North.

And later that day, police arrested a 54-year-oldG from Woolwich.

All of the suspects are facing a variety of charges and will appear in a Guelph court at a later date.

OPP say if you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence or sexual abuse, there are local resources available for support.