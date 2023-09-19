Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Charges laid after 4 domestic violence reports in August: Wellington OPP

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted September 19, 2023 10:20 am
In a little over a week, OPP say officers responded to four separate reports domestic violence throughout Wellington County in August. View image in full screen
In a little over a week, OPP say officers responded to four separate reports domestic violence throughout Wellington County in August. Getty Images/File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Wellington County OPP have made several arrests following separate domestic violence investigations last month.

On Aug. 13, officers arrested a 58-year-old from North Perth at an address in Wellington North.

Police said they were called to home in Erin on Aug. 20 and arrested a 45-year-old individual.

The next day, investigators said they nabbed a 30-year-old from St. Catherines after responding to a home in Wellington North.

And later that day, police arrested a 54-year-oldG from Woolwich.

Trending Now

All of the suspects are facing a variety of charges and will appear in a Guelph court at a later date.

OPP say if you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence or sexual abuse, there are local resources available for support.

Advertisement
More on Crime
OPPGuelph NewsDomestic Violencewellington county oppWellington CountyErinnorth perthWellington North
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices