Charges laid after 4 domestic violence reports in August: Wellington OPP

Wellington County OPP have made several arrests following separate domestic violence investigations last month.
On Aug. 13, officers arrested a 58-year-old from North Perth at an address in Wellington North.
Police said they were called to home in Erin on Aug. 20 and arrested a 45-year-old individual.
The next day, investigators said they nabbed a 30-year-old from St. Catherines after responding to a home in Wellington North.
And later that day, police arrested a 54-year-oldG from Woolwich.
All of the suspects are facing a variety of charges and will appear in a Guelph court at a later date.
OPP say if you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence or sexual abuse, there are local resources available for support.
