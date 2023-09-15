Menu

Blogs

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Friday, Sept. 15

By David Giles Global News
Posted September 15, 2023 11:15 am
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Friday, Sept. 15
WATCH: Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Friday, Sept. 15.
Saskatoon Symphony Orchestra’s 93rd season, the Walk for Megan Gallagher, curling legend Kevin Martin, and the Celtic festival at Crossmount.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Friday, Sept. 15, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

‘Four Seasons of the Moon’ kicks off SSO’s season

The Saskatoon Symphony Orchestra’s 93rd season begins this weekend.

Guest conductor Judith Yan will be leading the orchestra for the Four Seasons of the Moon.

Yan explains what makes this performance special in this interview with Chantal Wagner.

Four Seasons of the Moon kicks off SSO’s season

Walk for Megan raising MMIWG awareness

People will gather in Saskatoon on Sept. 17 for the Walk for Megan.

The walk will honour the memory of Megan Gallagher and raise awareness for missing and murdered Indigenous women and children.

Brian Gallagher discusses what the event means to him and the message he wants to impart.

Walk for Megan raising MMIWG awareness

Grand Slam of Curling of returning to Saskatoon

The Grand Slam of Curling makes its way back to Saskatoon for the 2023 WFG Masters this December.

World Curling Hall of Fame inductee Kevin Martin says there are a number of storylines to follow at the event, including teams preparing for an Olympic run.

Martin looks ahead to the upcoming event and the state of curling in the country.

Grand Slam of Curling of returning to Saskatoon

Heavy event part of Crossmount’s Celtic festival

Irish and highland dancers and bagpipes are part of the Celtic festival taking place at the Glen at Crossmount.

Heavy events are also part of the festival taking place on Sept. 17.

Karl Hren joins Emily-May Simmonds to explain exactly what the heavy events are and why it is called a competition of strength.

Heavy event part of Crossmount’s Celtic festival

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, Sept. 15

Great last weekend of summer — Chantal Wagner has your Friday, Sept. 15, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, Sept. 15
