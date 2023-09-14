Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after shooting in Toronto, police say

Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting in Toronto.
Toronto police said the incident occurred at around 7:22 p.m. on Thursday in the Jane Street and Wilson Avenue area.
Toronto paramedics told Global News a man was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
According to police, the suspect fled on foot.
“Large police presence in the area,” police wrote in a tweet. “Avoid the area.”
