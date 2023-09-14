Menu

Crime

Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after shooting in Toronto, police say

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted September 14, 2023 7:50 pm
A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting in Toronto.

Toronto police said the incident occurred at around 7:22 p.m. on Thursday in the Jane Street and Wilson Avenue area.

Toronto paramedics told Global News a man was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the suspect fled on foot.

“Large police presence in the area,” police wrote in a tweet. “Avoid the area.”

