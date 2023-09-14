Suspect sought after shooting in Brampton sends 1 person to trauma centre, police say

Police are seeking to locate a 23-year-old man wanted in connection with a shooting in Brampton, Ont.
Peel Regional Police said on Thursday at around 3:10 p.m., the suspect and victim, who are believed not to know each other, began a verbal argument in the McLaughlin Road and Bovaird Drive area.
“The argument led to the suspect allegedly shooting the victim several times,” police said in a news release.
Officers said the victim was taken to a trauma centre and is in non-life-threatening condition.
Police are searching for 23-year-old Damian Soloman from Brampton.
“If Solomon is located, the public is urged not to approach him, but rather contact 9-1-1 as he may be armed,” officers said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
