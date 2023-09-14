Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man convicted of killing Indigenous woman with trailer hitch released on day parole

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 14, 2023 5:34 pm
The man convicted of manslaughter in the death of an Indigenous woman after throwing a trailer hitch at her from a moving vehicle in Thunder Bay has been released on day parole, two years after his sentencing. Brayden Bushby, who was 18 at the time, was sentenced to 7 years and 11 months in prison for throwing a trailer hitch and killing Barbara Kentner, 34, from a moving vehicle after day drinking with friends in 2017. Bushby, centre, along with his defence team, enter the old courthouse during his manslaughter trial in Thunder Bay, Ont., Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. View image in full screen
The man convicted of manslaughter in the death of an Indigenous woman after throwing a trailer hitch at her from a moving vehicle in Thunder Bay has been released on day parole, two years after his sentencing. Brayden Bushby, who was 18 at the time, was sentenced to 7 years and 11 months in prison for throwing a trailer hitch and killing Barbara Kentner, 34, from a moving vehicle after day drinking with friends in 2017. Bushby, centre, along with his defence team, enter the old courthouse during his manslaughter trial in Thunder Bay, Ont., Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Jackson
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man convicted of manslaughter in the death of an Indigenous woman after throwing a trailer hitch at her from a moving vehicle in Thunder Bay, Ont., has been released on day parole, two years into his eight-year sentence.

A written decision by the Parole Board of Canada says 24-year-old Brayden Bushby was granted day parole in August for a period of six months, but he was denied full parole.

The board says Bushby’s day parole conditions include not consuming alcohol or drugs, following a substance treatment plan and not having contact with the victim’s family.

Bushby was sentenced in 2021 to eight years in prison for killing 34-year-old Barbara Kentner in 2017 by throwing a trailer hitch at her after drinking heavily with friends.

Kentner was seriously injured in the attack and died several months later in hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

The case drew condemnation from Indigenous people in Thunder Bay and beyond as it made national headlines.

The parole board decision says that Bushby has a low likelihood of reoffending but that he will have to maintain his sobriety, manage his emotions, and restrain his impulses consistently outside of prison in order to receive full parole.

More on Crime
CrimeThunder BayDay ParoleThunder bay crimeBrayden Bushbybrayden bushby day paroleday parole brayden bushby
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices